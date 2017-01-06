Region 8 school counselor attends White House event

A Region 8 school counselor got the honor of traveling to the White House for the 2017 School Counselor of the Year Event.

Kami Dawn Barkley from Brookland was selected as the state representative for Arkansas this year.

In video from the event, Barkley can be seen standing to the left of First Lady Michelle Obama.

It was Obama’s final remarks as First Lady.

Terri Tchorzynski from Battle Creek, Michigan was awarded School Counselor of the Year.

