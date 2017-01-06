Woman hit by car, taken to hospital - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman hit by car, taken to hospital

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday evening. 

According to the Jonesboro Police Department crash report, 65-year-old Rosetta Murry was trying to cross East Johnson Avenue when 29-year-old Jenny Chang, driving in the outside lane, hit her. 

Murry was taken by ambulance to St. Bernards Medical Center. 

The report states she is in stable condition with no obvious signs of injury. 

