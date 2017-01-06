Snow causes problems for drivers

Friday’s wintry weather caused major headaches on roadways in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police declared a winter weather emergency, which meant they only responded to accidents with reported injuries.

Eugene Neff, Craighead County road supervisor, said when the sun came out, road conditions improved.

“A lot of them are pretty passable,” Neff said. “We’ve got a few slick spots in the hills we’re going to hit later on today.”

County road crews will be out on Saturday morning to make sure all roads are passable.

The Jonesboro Police Departments told drivers to be careful on roads shaded by trees and said people should try to take roads that have been well traveled.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android