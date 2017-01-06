Firefighter helps man on frigid day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Firefighter helps man on frigid day

(Source: West Memphis Fire Department via Facebook) (Source: West Memphis Fire Department via Facebook)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

A member of the West Memphis Fire Department was caught in a good deed Friday.

Someone snapped a picture of Lieutenant Mike Nelson buying a man a heater on one of the coldest days Region 8 has seen in a while.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said they are “proud to work with a great group of guys.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

