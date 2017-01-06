Firefighter helps man on frigid day

A member of the West Memphis Fire Department was caught in a good deed Friday.

Someone snapped a picture of Lieutenant Mike Nelson buying a man a heater on one of the coldest days Region 8 has seen in a while.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said they are “proud to work with a great group of guys.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android