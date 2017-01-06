AHTD to treat roads throughout the night - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AHTD to treat roads throughout the night

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department was out clearing roads in areas of the southern district on Friday.

AHTD brought out a number of snow plows to hit the highways

They also spread salt over roads so cars could get some traction.

When the sun went down, AHTD said that snow already on the roads will stay, re-freeze, and form black ice.

Crews will work overnight to make sure drivers have a safe road to travel on.

“Especially on slopes where the water will freeze,” Alan Waters, AHTD construction engineer said.  “With the salt we’re putting out today, we hope that will minimize the black ice, but there are always places it comes out and we ask people to be very careful especially after dark and first thing in the morning,”

AHTD said they would try to reach secondary highways on Saturday. They also advise drivers to leave extra space between cars and try to leave for your destination earlier.

