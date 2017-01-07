Fires causes power outage Saturday morning

Utility crews in Mississippi County worked Saturday morning to restore power to more than 2,000 homes.

According to Entergy Arkansas, power to more than 2,000 customers in northern Blytheville into parts of northern Mississippi County went out shortly before 7 a.m.

The temperature in Mississippi County was between 12-14 degrees.

Entergy Arkansas reported a fire at a substation caused the outage.

It was repaired around noon and power was restored to the area.

