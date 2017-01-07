Craighead County restaurant destroyed in fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Craighead County restaurant Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the B & B Restaurant on 215 West Drew Avenue went up in flames around 5:45 p.m.

According to Monette Fire Chief David Clark, the restaurant was not open during the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Clark believes the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by electrical issues.

The restaurant owner's son, Blake Carr, watched as firefighters put out the flames.

He said the fire is not a good start to a new year.

Though Clark told Region 8 News the building is a complete loss, Carr still has hope for his parent's restaurant.

"We are going to examine the damage, hopefully start fresh," Carr said. "Hopefully insurance will take part in helping to rebuild it. We plan to open up as soon as possible."

The Carr family told Region 8 News they bought the building 10 years ago and the B & B Restaurant has been open nearly six years.

