Family releases balloons in honor of woman killed in crash

Geraldine Anderson's family gathered together at the intersection Main Street and Johnson Avenue Saturday to honor her life.

Anderson died in a car crash in November. Friday would have been her 70th birthday.

"This was something like a birthday," said Anderson's daughter, Lititia Waters. "This weekend we would have been dancing and celebrating, so those balloons were like a release of happiness for her birthday."

Anderson's family said she was always there when anyone needed her and encouraged them through prayer.

"She was our backbone," said her son, Allen Ferrell. "She always said God has got you, depend on the Lord."

Many members of Anderson's family said they miss her kind spirit.

"She called me every morning just to check on me," said Ferrell. "It's hard not getting those phone calls."

Anderson's nephew, Nathaniel Anderson, said she raised him as her own son and called him daily as well.

"Me and my cousin we drive trucks and every morning she would call us," said Anderson. "I locked her number in my phone just so that I can open it up and see her phone number every morning."

The family said the holiday season was a difficult time because Anderson died just before Thanksgiving.

"Christmas, Thanksgiving, she cooked all the dinner for the whole family," said Ferrell. "We're a tight-knit family and it's really hard."

The family said they will continue to lean on one another and seek justice for Anderson.

The man responsible for the fatal crash has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android