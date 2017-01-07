Frozen pipes keep plumbers busy this weekend

Several plumbers in Region 8 were busy dealing with frozen pipes on Saturday.

According to one plumber, the below-freezing temperatures caused problems for a few of his customers.

John Partridge with Nuckles and Son's Plumbing said they see customers with pipes that have frozen or burst each winter.

"Pipes start freezing and then they'll lose water to some of their fixtures," said Partridge.

He said despite the problem that frozen pipes can create, most plumbers won't thaw them due to potential liability.

"You have to change the environment outside first to fix a pipe," said Partridge. "A lot of times you'll go and un-thaw the pipe and then cause a disaster when it freezes again."

He says most of the time the pipes burst after re-freezing.

According to Partridge, when pipes burst it can cause costly damage, but there are some key tips to preventing problems.

"Running water is the best thing to do, a small stream of hot and cold in all your fixtures" he said. "Open your cabinets, and if you have a crawl space under your house, close the vents."

He said having insulation around pipes is also imperative to avoiding problems during the winter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android