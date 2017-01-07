Coastal Carolina shoots past A-State Men’s Basketball

Conway, SC (A-State) – The Arkansas State men’s basketball team saw Coastal Carolina convert 14 3-pointers, including three-straight to open the game, in a 80-65 loss at the HTC Center Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wolves fall to 11-5 on the season and 2-1 in league play while the Chanticleers improve to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference action.

Jaylen Shaw was 5-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead Coastal Carolina. Elijah Wilson added 19 points with five 3-point baskets. Freshman Jahmiah Simmons posted a career high 14 points to lead the Red Wolves who was joined in double figures by Rashad Lindsey (10) and Deven Simms (10).

Coastal Carolina finished with half of their made field goals coming from 3-point range, converting 14-of-32 (43.8 percent). The Chanticleers were 28-of-58 (48.3 percent) from the field and out-rebounded the Red Wolves 40-36. Despite shooting 4-for-7 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range in the second half, A-State was 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) for the afternoon.

How It Happened (First Half):

Coastal Carolina built an 11-point lead, 13-2, in the first four minutes of the game as A-State struggled to 1-for-11 start from the floor. The Red Wolves heated up by hitting 8-of-11 over the next 10 minutes to trail by three, 23-20, but the Chanticleers held a 33-26 edge at the halftime break.

A-State finished the first half shooting 33.3 percent (10-30) from the field, but just 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) beyond the arc. The Red Wolves also struggled at the charity stripe hitting 4-of-9 (44.4 percent).

The Red Wolves limited Coastal Carolina to 39.3 percent (11-28) in the first half, but six of the 11 made field goals were 3-point baskets as the hosts were 6-for-16 (37.5 percent) from long range.

How It Happened (Second Half):

Devin Carter scored the first bucket of the second half, but Coastal Carolina scored the next five points to build a 13-point advantage. A-State cut the deficit to as little as nine twice, the last of which came with 13:33 remaining (45-36), but the Chanticleers used back-to-back 3-pointers both times to keep the double-digit margin.

Simmons scored nine of his career high 14 points in the second half and was 6-for-8 at the charity stripe. Carter had all seven of his points in the second half along with five rebounds to finish with a game-high seven.

A-State was 40 percent (10-25) from the field in the second half, but the Chants hit 56.7 percent (17-30) to grab as large as a 20-point lead. Coastal Carolina had eight second half 3-pointers (8-16) accounting for nearly half of their second half field goals. The Red Wolves converted 15-of-18 (81.3 percent) at the charity stripe in the second half.

Notables:

Jahmiah Simmons had a career high 14 points, nine of which came in the second half. In his third game back since returning from an injury that sidelined him for seven games, Simmons had nine points in the second half. His previous career best was 12 points in the 73-67 win against Chattanooga back on Nov. 20.

Devin Carter led A-State with seven rebounds marking the third time this season he has led the team. It is his fourth career game, first this season, with seven or more rebounds.

Quoting Coach McCasland:

“It was unfortunate, defensively, because we started out a little flat and they hit those three three’s to start the game. I think that set the tone for how this thing would be. I hate to put it on those first few minutes, but we looked flat and it looked like we were in there to get a feel for the game. In games like this on the road in the Sun Belt, you’ve got to bring it right from the jump.

We missed a few a shots early, but I felt like all along that we would be fine offensively. Give them credit though, because every time we were in position to make it closer, they hit a shot to break it open again. They made some tough shots tonight.

We definitely looked like a road team tonight, but I was proud of our team in the second half in two areas. One was, I didn’t want to take some many threes. We only took seven three’s in the second half out of 25 shots. We shot 58 percent from three. Unfortunately, we missed some shots at the rim. Second, we were 15-of-18 at the foul line in the second half. I told the team we were moving in the right direction, it was just unfortunate with the start we had.”

Up Next:

Arkansas State is scheduled to face Appalachian State on Monday at 6:00 p.m. (CT) in Boone, N.C. in the second game of this three-game road trip.