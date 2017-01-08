Stores see increase in generator purchases

Several retailers in Region 8 said they are having trouble stocking generators.

The winter weather has some in Region 8 concerned about potential power outages and purchasing generators.

One woman said her family had a generator passed down to them after winter weather hit years ago.

"We have only used it once in the past four or five years," said Nicki Pierce. "It helps out with charging things and keeping our lights on."

Pierce said even though it may be a costly investment it is worth the price.

"I think having a generator is handy, as far as technology," she said, "You can plug your TV up and watch that, and your DVD player. People that work, they can plug their computer up and still do that kind of stuff."

Several people who own generators said they need them to power their phones because they have no landline.

Pierce said if her generator ever went out she would purchase another just in case of a power outage.

"It doesn't come up often when you have to use it, but when you do, it's good to have one," she said. "Everybody should have one just for back-up,"

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android