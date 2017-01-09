Program hopes to connect AR inmates with loved ones

An Arkansas detention center has connected several inmates with their children.

According to a report by KLRT-TV, more than 2.7 million U.S. children have a parent behind bars.

The Garland County Detention Center hopes to change that.

Lt. Belinda Cosgrove, the center's program service director, said she’s having mothers record themselves reading bedtime stories to children.

The program is something Sue Hale, who volunteers at the center, says helps the kids.

"The child then can envision their mom anywhere,” Hale said. “Not sitting in a detention center in an orange suit."

Heather Morak is in jail for theft and is grateful for the program.

“It made me open my eyes on a lot of the situation on why I'm here also,” Morak said.

The center hopes to offer the program to men next.

