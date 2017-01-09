Crews respond to rekindled house fire in Craighead Co.

Crews responded to a rekindled house fire in rural Craighead County Monday morning.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, fire crews from Bono, Brookland, and Philadelphia went to the 200-block of County Road 367 around 6:30 a.m.

Philadelphia Fire Chief Curtis Miller said the fire rekindled from Sunday night which took around three hours to put out by 16 firefighters.

Miller believes the fire was electrical.

The owners were reportedly in the house at the time and heard a noise. They saw the fire and called 911.

They were not injured.

At the scene of a fire in near Lake Frierson @Region8News damage seems to be contained to one side of the building. pic.twitter.com/LX75BuBJXG — Jorge Quiquivix (@jorgeaquiquivix) January 9, 2017

