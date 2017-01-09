UPDATE: Fire Marshal's office investigates house fire

UPDATE Jan. 10: The Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office is investigating the house fire on High Street.

According to a Jonesboro police report, a witness told officers she saw someone run from the abandoned house before she noticed the fire.

An officer noted footprints in the snow near the home.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

Jonesboro fire crews are working a house fire in the 2400-block of High Street, near the corner of Manila Street.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, the Monday morning fire was reportedly fully involved.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller says no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

They received the call right before 8 a.m.

Miller also says one firefighter was taken to a local hospital after being hit in the head with a fire hose nozzle.

Heavy smoke. A number of first responders working to put out fire. Again this is on high street. pic.twitter.com/OVEMJ2Zq0h — Mallory Jordan (@malmjordan) January 9, 2017

Miller says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

