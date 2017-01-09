Sheriff: Suspect punched, choked pregnant woman in front of her child

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they say he kicked in a pregnant woman’s door, shoved her to the floor then choked and punched her in front of her child.

Jonathan Michael Ybarra, 24, of Mountain Home, is charged with felony domestic battery in the second degree and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Ybarra forced his way into his ex-wife’s home on Highway 178 West Saturday morning.

The victim told deputies Ybarra pushed her down then choked and punched her in the face.

She managed to get away from him and lock herself in a room.

Montgomery said Ybarra kicked in the door and took the phone away from the woman as she tried to call for help and continued his assault.

“A one-year-old child was present at the residence as well when the violence took place,” Montgomery said.

Following the attack, Ybarra left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found the victim with injuries “consistent with her report,” and sent her to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators began searching for Ybarra and found him an hour later at a gas station in Midway.

Ybarra admitted to being aware that the victim was pregnant, Montgomery said.

He is being held in lieu of $10,000 at the Baxter County Detention Center awaiting a Jan. 26 appearance in circuit court.

