The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library turns 100 on Monday.

Library staff, community members, and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin attended an event to kick off the centennial celebration.

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Assistant Director Morgan Sallee said they are very thankful for the community’s support through the years.

“We’ve had four locations over the past 100 years,” Sallee said. “We’ve been in this location since 1964 and we’re just so happy the community has accepted us and has helped us be valuable for so long.”

Salle said the library first opened on Jan. 9, 1917 on Huntington Avenue known as a “Rest Room”.

The library will continue hosting events for the rest of the year, to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Those can be found on the library’s website or Facebook page.

