Baby tests positive for drugs shortly after birth, mother arrested

A new mother was arrested and jailed after a sheriff says her newborn tested positive for drugs.

Lindsey Gilbreath, 33, of Ash Flat faces a felony charge of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.

Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence states the charges come after Gilbreath's baby "tested positive for methamphetamine and other controlled substances." The sheriff also notes the child began "suffering withdrawal symptoms shortly after birth."

Gilbreath was booked into the Izard County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Jan. 17.

