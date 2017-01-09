Man accused of punching, pulling knife on police officer

Police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a store clerk then pulled a knife on an officer.

Raymond Joe Moody, 53, of Steele, MO, is charged with assault, assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and trespassing.

Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said Moody physically assaulted a store clerk at Deerfield Travel Center, 1027 N. Walnut St., during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7.

When a Steele police officer attempted to arrest him at the scene, Moody reportedly resisted and struck the officer in the face with his fist.

“The officer then deployed his Taser on Moody,” Stanfield said in a news release. “But the Taser had no effect, and the two then began to struggle.”

While the officer attempted to place Moody into handcuffs, Stanfield said Moody reached into his waistband, grabbing for a large knife.

The officer managed to handcuff Moody and take away the knife.

Moody is being held at the Pemiscot County Jail in lieu of a $5,262 bond.

Investigators filed the case with the prosecuting attorney for review of felony charges against Moody.

