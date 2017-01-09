UPDATE: Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus

Tyler Heath Little (Source: Izard Co. Jail via Vinelink)

A man was arrested after a boy was hit while trying to get on a school bus.

Tyler Little, 28, was identified as the driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the seven-year-old on Jan. 5, according to Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence.

Little was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

The boy was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock following the incident. However, the sheriff notes the child has "significantly" fewer injuries than originally thought.

Little's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story indicated Mr. Little was arrested 4 days after the incident when in fact, he was arrested later that night. We regret the error.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android