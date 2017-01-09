Man killed in morning crash

A Missouri man died Monday morning when his car hit a tree.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 142, just west of Ponder in Ripley County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Zachary L. Brittain, 17, of Doniphan was westbound when his 2006 Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced Brittain dead at the scene.

