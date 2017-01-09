Sheriff's department investigates "suspicious" fire

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mobile home fire near Bono.

Sheriff Marty Boyd told Region 8 News deputies were originally called to the home in the 8100-block of U.S. Highway 63 for a burglary.

When they got to the home, it was in fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments responded to the house just after 1 p.m.

Bono Fire Chief Trent Edwards said they are ruling it as an "unknown suspicious" fire as of now.

Crews with the Cash and Valley View fire departments assisted the Bono Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the house, it was already destroyed, according to Edwards. He said that is when they turned their attention to saving two neighboring trailers just feet away from the one in flames.

Carol Carpenter, who lives in one of the trailers, said she was terrified when she got home and saw the heavy presence of emergency personnel.

"I was nervous and scared to death because I thought my house was on fire, but it wasn't," Carpenter said. "It turned out that it was our neighbor Michael's house was on fire."

Carpenter said her daughter was with her babysitter inside their home. She told Region 8 News she had to run past the fire to get her daughter to safety.

"Both of them just laid down for a nap," she said. "We both ran past the fire to get to our daughter to save her to make sure our house didn't catch on fire. I got out of the van and ran towards my daughter and the babysitter. Everyone got out safe."

Other neighbors told deputies they saw a vehicle leaving the area, but officers did not have a description of the car.

Luckily, no one was injured in Monday's fire.

