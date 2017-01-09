Teacher adopts dog who recovered from broken heart - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teacher adopts dog who recovered from broken heart

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A dog who lost someone it loved is now being loved by a new owner.

The Shepherd/Collie mix affectionately known as "Lt. Dan" was adopted Friday morning by a teacher from Walnut Ridge, according to Jonesboro Animal Control.

The initial fear was the dog might die from a broken heart after he refused to leave his deceased mate just over one week ago.

But the dog, who was found on Dan Avenue, would recover in the following days.

Animal lovers have been keeping up with the pooch's progress on the Jonesboro Animal Control's social media site.

Lt. Dan's story garnered the attention miles away from Jonesboro including New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico, California, etc., according to one post.

The dog received so many treats during his time there that they shared them with other dogs at animal control.

If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, click her for more information.

You can also call them at 870-935-3920.

