Council committee approves camp contract with Jennie Finch

9:08 p.m., Jan. 10 UPDATE: According to Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee approved the resolution to bring Jennie Finch to Jonesboro later this year for a softball clinic.

The proposal now heads to the full council, who will meet Jan. 17.

The city of Jonesboro plans to partner with softball great Jennie Finch for a two-day camp in 2017.

Tuesday, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee will consider a resolution to contract with Finch for the Jennie Finch Softball Camp Nov. 4-5, 2017.

According to the contract, the camp will take place at the Southside Softball Complex on South Stadium Boulevard. The city of Jonesboro will promote, advertise and support the camp, but corporate sponsorships are expected to offset the "operational needs of the camp."

The operational budget the host is responsible for includes the "local university team" to assist professional coaches, eight hotel rooms for staff and coaches, transportation to and from the airport, meals, night security, and more. The exact cost is not detailed in the contract.

However, the city of Jonesboro does have the opportunity for additional income through concessions at the camp and Jennie Finch memorabilia to be sold at the "Dinner with Champions."

The location for the "Dinner with Champions" will be announced at a later date.

Jennie Finch will receive all camp registration fees. However, camp fees were detailed in the contract either.

Once the resolution is approved by the Jonesboro Finance Committee, it must still be approved by the full council.

