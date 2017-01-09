Rep. Jett to lead Revenue and Taxation in new session

There were several Northeast Arkansas lawmakers appointed Monday to serve as committee and subcommittee chairs for the 2017 Arkansas General Assembly.

The legislature kicked off Monday as Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success was named chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. Jett, who recently switched parties, will be in charge of the committee dealing with tax cut proposals during the session. Rep. Joe Farrer, R-Austin (White County), was named vice chairman.

Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro was named vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, while Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, was named vice chairman of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The SAGA committee typically discusses proposed constitutional amendments and will likely debate a bill to separate the Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee holidays this session as well.

Also, Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, was named vice chairman of the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee. The committee will likely deal with any health care related legislation this session.

Other Northeast Arkansas chairs and vice chairs named Monday were:

House

Education - Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro (chairman of the Early Childhood Permanent Subcommittee); Rep. James Sturch, R-Batesville (vice chairman of the Higher Education Permanent Subcommittee)

Judiciary - Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould (vice chairman of the Courts/Civil Law Permanent Subcommittee); Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro (chairman of the Corrections/Criminal Law Permanent Subcommittee)

Public Transportation - Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City (vice chairman of the Public Transportation and Rail Permanent Subcommittee)

Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs - Rep. Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion (vice chairman of the Children and Youth Permanent Subcommittee)

Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development - Rep. Scott Baltz, D-Pocahontas (chairman of the Small Business and Economic Development Permanent Subcommittee)

City, County and Local Affairs - Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann (vice chairman of the Local Government Personnel Permanent Subcommittee)

State Agencies and Governmental Affairs - Ladyman, R-Jonesboro (chairman of State Agencies and Reorganization Permanent Subcommittee) and Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne (Elections Permanent Subcommittee)

Senate

Judiciary - Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas (vice chairman of committee)

Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development - Sens. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne (chairman) and John Cooper, R-Jonesboro (vice chairman)

Joint Retirement and Social Security - Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning (vice chairman)

Interim Committee on Children and Youth - Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville (vice chairman)

