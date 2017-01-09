Region 8 school brings attention to crosswalk safety

The Pocahontas School District made a school-wide announcement about crosswalk safety.

Luke Lane, tThe school's community relations officer, was prompted to bring attention to a certain crosswalk on campus.

He said one particular crosswalk is just after a curve making it high risk for accidents.

"The traffic that's just flowing in is making a turn, and then there's that crosswalk," said Lane.

The crosswalk is near the junior high and high school buildings and sometimes parents or students drop kids off ahead of the crosswalk.

He says nearly a year ago there was a car accident on this curve and that concerns him.

"I just prefer for them to use the crosswalk for their safety because they're marked for traffic," said Lane.

Lane has stopped students and reminded them to use the crosswalk, but he felt the announcement was necessary after seeing too many close calls.

"We take it seriously," said Lane. "It's just a few more seconds, but it could save a life."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android