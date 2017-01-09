A Better Region 8: 'Give the Gift of Life' this weekend

One of the things that make Region 8 such a great place to live is the fact that when it’s time to give, people always step up.

There are many opportunities to give our time and our money to help our neighbor. But this weekend is a chance to be a little more intimate… to give a literal piece of ourselves.

It's that time of the year when we come on your TV and ask for your blood donations. Our annual “Drive for Life Blood Drive” is this weekend at the St. Bernards Auditorium in downtown Jonesboro.

You've heard it before: "Give the gift of life."

Think about it – when you give blood, that's exactly what you're doing. Blood supplies are typically low in January. Having the right blood on hand can mean the difference between life and death.

So, join us this weekend along with our sponsor—Central Dealerships --to help the American Red Cross by giving the gift of life in the “Drive For Life Blood Drive.”

We hope to see you at St. Bernards Auditorium downtown Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can schedule a time to give this weekend or anytime in the future.

Be a lifesaver. You can make a difference and make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android