Poinsett County Sheriff's Department now using Smart911 system

Poinsett County authorities are now working on building a population map to help residents who call 911 get the help they need in a faster way.

According to a media release from Sheriff Kevin Molder, the department is now using the Smart911 system. The system allows people to put information into a database, which will be used by the county's 911 system.

Molder said the system will help authorities know the areas where people live and will know the location of someone if they cannot speak to authorities.

People interested in participating can call 911 Coordinator Megan New at 870-578-2116.

