Osceola PD: Man faces sexual assault, pornography charges

A Mississippi County man was in jail Monday, accused of sexual assaulting a girl and showing a pornographic magazine to two juveniles, according to the Osceola Police Department.

James Johnson of Osceola was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and furnishing pornographic material to a minor in connection with a New Year's Eve incident.

Osceola Police Chief David Gladden said Officer Justin Faulkner took a report from a juvenile female, who told authorities Johnson touched her inappropriately and showed her the magazine.

"The (female) advised that the incident occurred on New Year's Eve when her mother and aunt were gone to a party and James was the only adult at the house," Gladden said.

Two other juveniles were at home when Johnson showed the girl the pornographic magazine, police said.

"After showing the female the magazine, James gave it to one of the male juveniles to keep," Gladden said.

Police later spoke to the male juvenile, who gave authorities the magazine, Gladden said, noting the magazine displayed hardcore pornography.

Authorities interviewed Johnson, who waived his rights, Jan. 4 about the incident, Gladden said.

"During the interview, James admitted to giving the pornographic magazine to the male juvenile and that he showed (the female juvenile) the magazine while she was sitting next to the juvenile female," Gladden said in a news release. "James stated that he has never touched the juvenile female, but changed his story on several occasions."

Bond was set at $120,000 in the case.

