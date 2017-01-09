CASA remembers volunteer killed in crash

CASA of Dunklin County is remembering the wife of a Kennett, Mo. firefighter, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Brittany Shaver, also a Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer, was killed in a Dunklin County crash after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer.

In Shaver’s honor, the family asked anyone to donate to the organization dear to her heart.

CASA posted on its Facebook page stating all donations will be designated funding for volunteer training and education.

The money also will be used to help advocate for abused and neglected children in the county.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Shaver's honor can make it out to CASA of Dunklin County and mail it to PO Box 15, Kennett, Missouri 63857.

The organization also has a “Donate” button on its Facebook page that you can click to make a donation.

