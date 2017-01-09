Swifton Fire Department need more volunteers

If you think you have what it takes to be a fireman, the Swifton Fire Department is looking for you!

According to Swifton Fire Chief Rusty Kinder, the station currently has 14 members, but he said they plan to add at least six more people to their team.

“This is kind of like a farming community and most people work out of town," he said. "And there are very few people in town who can respond to emergencies."

Kinder also said they're looking to attract younger recruits.

"We just need more people to get involved," he said. "We need some younger people to get involved some of the department is getting older to retirement age and we just need some new blood brought into the department.”



However, Kinder added when it comes to arriving on the scene, they sometimes come up short in crew members.

“They just aren’t able to show up," he said. "They’re just not able to respond because they work out of the city or out of the county, and we just have to rely on whoever left here in town."

Kinder also said they might be able to get about four or five firemen to respond to a fire or major accident. However, Kinder says they will train new members for free.

The fire department meets on the first and third Mondays of every month at 7 p.m.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer or future fireman contact the Swifton Fire Department.

