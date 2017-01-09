JPD: One injured in two-vehicle wreck

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in downtown Jonesboro, police said.

According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, a 2009 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by Bonnie Hallett of Jonesboro was going west on East Matthews Avenue while a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, was going south on Church Street.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the Chevy Blazer overturning and blocking the road, police said.

A passenger in the Nissan Altima was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android