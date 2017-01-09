JPD: One injured in two-vehicle wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in downtown Jonesboro, police said. 

According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, a 2009 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by Bonnie Hallett of Jonesboro was going west on East Matthews Avenue while a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, was going south on Church Street. 

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the Chevy Blazer overturning and blocking the road, police said. 

A passenger in the Nissan Altima was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with minor injuries. 

