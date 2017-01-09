Man in trouble after drowning hoax

A Peach Orchard man is in trouble after he reportedly claimed three men drowned in the Black River.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy was told by Greene County Sheriff David Carter of a possible drowning in Lake Ashbaugh.

Carter said it all began with a Facebook post.

Deputies said they received several calls that three duck hunters drowned in the Black River.

A man, later identified as Samuel Eubanks, posted to Facebook “RIP to 3 men there boat win[sic] down this morning I trying my best to get them what a loss.”

Officers made contact with Eubanks after following him back to his house.

When deputies asked who drowned, he said he did not know and that he was told by someone else. That is when, according to Eubanks, he posted it to Facebook.

Carter said the Greene, Lawrence, and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission searched the area but found nothing.

“It cost money and manpower, and you know what if we’re up there investigating a hoax and you need help,” Carter said. “You know we’re, you know Delaplaine is still in Greene County but it’s far away, so you know, it’d take a while to get back to the county.”

Carter said he spoke with Eubanks Monday morning and said he is remorseful for the trouble he caused. Eubanks told Carter he just wanted some attention.

Eubanks is in the Greene County Detention Center for communicating a false alarm and no proof of insurance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android