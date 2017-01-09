Mayor calls for infrastructure improvements as town grows

The mayor of Pocahontas plans to address the infrastructure issue during 2017.

Mayor Kary Story said that $250,000 of the city budget this year would go toward asphalt.

With the growth of Pocahontas, Story hopes to improve much of the infrastructure.

Story said streets are a big concern. Old County Road will be one of the streets getting an improvement.

“I hope that by the end of my term, that we will have laid $750,000 to $1 million worth of asphalt,” Story said. “And improved the quality of living in the city of Pocahontas and made it to a place that people desire to live.”

New businesses have provided an increase of 5% in sales tax revenue, according to Story.

Story said that increase in tax dollars would allow for the city to make improvements.

