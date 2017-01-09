Paragould FD: Fire destroys mobile home

A fire Friday night at a mobile home in Paragould displaced a man from his home.

Lt. Phillip Russell with the Paragould Fire Department said firefighters went to a home in the 1800-block of Rector Road around 6 p.m. Friday. Firefighters worked for nearly 90 minutes to put out the fire, in freezing temperatures.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze but do not suspect anything suspicious. The man who lived at the home is now staying with friends, Russell said.

