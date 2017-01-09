Parkin drama continues: Residents upset about interim mayor

The drama continues in one Cross County city as residents are still bothered by the death of their mayor in December, and the appointment of the interim mayor shortly afterward.

On Monday, Parkin city officials held a special council meeting setting an official date for a special election to be held.

Several residents who attended, including some council members, voiced their opinions on how they felt the council’s decision to appoint Faye Futch as the interim mayor was disrespectful.

Alesha Patterson, the late Mayor Willie Patterson’s daughter, was in attendance and she said the way the council went about putting Futch in office was a slap in the face to the law.

“According to Arkansas Law, a special election date is supposed to be set before nominating someone to fill that position,” said Alesha Patterson. “That is not right and I will pursue other options in the future to get her out of office.”

Council members admitted they didn’t follow proper protocol when appointing Futch, but said they felt the need to take immediate action to get someone in office due to Patterson’s sudden death.

Alesha said she also felt appointing Futch was disrespectful to her family.

“It hurts every day to be constantly disrespected,” said Alesha. “It hurts a lot but his legacy will live on. Until I have no breath in my body his legacy will live on.”

Diane Patterson, Patterson’s widow, plans to run for her husband’s position and said she will be out getting signatures from registered voters in the community as soon as possible.

In the end, the council voted to have the special election for mayor April 11, with early voting starting April 4.

According to election officials, those interested in running for mayor can go to the county clerk’s office to get a petition as early as Tuesday.

Region 8 News tried speaking with Interim Mayor Futch after the meeting but she refused to comment.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android