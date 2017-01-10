Power line, tree knocked down during windy morning

Crews are working to repair a downed power line in Jonesboro.

According to Craighead County E911 dispatch, a man on the 1000-block of Cartwright Street in Jonesboro reported a power line and a tree were knocked down near his house.

The tree is resting on a house and some vehicles were hit.

No one was injured.

Crews are working to remove the tree so the vehicles can be moved.

The exact cause is unclear but, according to Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Logan, the wind gusts were reported at 39 mph.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android