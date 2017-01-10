Former Citizens Bank building becomes mayor's priority - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former Citizens Bank building becomes mayor's priority

(Source: Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley) (Source: Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Due to Tuesday’s windy conditions, the former Citizens Bank building had a large glass window break out and spill onto the street. Now a wooden board covers the opening making the building even more of an eye sore to some downtown residents.

According to Bill Campbell with the city of Jonesboro, Mayor Harold Perrin hopes to change that by making it a priority to find an investor who will revive the building in 2017.

Campbell said that is one of their main goals and even though the building is in poor condition, it is structurally sound with potential for condos, coffee shops or other businesses to go inside of it.

Another goal is to have the parking lot that runs adjacent to the building on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue revived into something attractive for downtown as well.

Campbell said they are currently seeking an investor to buy that lot to carry out a project that would add to the downtown area.

The fact that the Perrin plans to be more aggressive in getting the building up and running again has some residents excited.

“It would really liven up downtown especially if we can get another 5-star or 4-star restaurant or somebody who is looking to expand a personal property,” said Andrew Tolson, who works at the Jonesboro Foundation of Arts.

Campbell said there are currently some interested investors meeting with the mayor about the building, but it will take a unique investor to take on the project due to how limited the building is in opportunities.

