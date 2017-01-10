Former Citizens Bank building becomes mayor's priority

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Two Jonesboro Animal Control officers helped save a mother duck and her ducklings from getting hit by some oncoming traffic.
Two Jonesboro Animal Control officers helped save a mother duck and her ducklings from getting hit by some oncoming traffic.
Bobby Posey told Fowler the items in the car belonged to Henry, not him. "It's not my contraband," Posey said. "Why hold me hostage?"
Bobby Posey told Fowler the items in the car belonged to Henry, not him. "It's not my contraband," Posey said. "Why hold me hostage?"
Citing a plan to focus on career and technical courses, the Nettleton School District will be getting rid of its agriculture program effective in May 2018.
Citing a plan to focus on career and technical courses, the Nettleton School District will be getting rid of its agriculture program effective in May 2018.
A new piece of artwork honors people who have battled breast cancer as well as the people supporting an event next month in Jonesboro.
A new piece of artwork honors people who have battled breast cancer as well as the people supporting an event next month in Jonesboro.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
Storms raked across the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing damage from Arkansas to Illinois.
Storms raked across the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing damage from Arkansas to Illinois.