Fish cover permits available

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AGFC) - The Army Corps of Engineers’ Mountain Home Project Office is offering a limited number of fish cover permits on Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes.

A fish cover permit allows an individual to cut up to six cedar trees, six inches or smaller in diameter at the stump, from designated areas of the shoreline and sink them into the lake for fish habitat.

Only 50 permits on Bull Shoals and 50 permits on Norfork will be issued on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from the Corps of Engineers Project Office at 324 W. 7th Street, in Mountain Home, Ark.

Many of the best fishing locations on Norfork and Bull Shoals are above brush piles that attract and hold various species of fish.

Call Natural Resource Specialist Dylan Edwards at 870-425-2700, ext. 1431, if you have questions.