AR school board member who dressed in blackface receives award

An Arkansas school board member who has sparked protests after he wore blackface at a party has received an award.

Little Rock ABC-affiliate KATV reports that Blevins school board member Ted Bonner was given the "Outstanding School Board Member" award Monday night during a regularly scheduled meeting.

Several people tried to attend the meeting but had to listen from outside due to restrictions from the fire marshal, according to officials.

According to KATV, fellow board member Carl McGill said he thinks Bonner should still make an apology to the community.

To read more about what McGill suggest Bonner should do and how the school is reacting to proposed protests, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android