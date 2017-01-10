John 3:16 Ministries plans first fundraiser of 2017 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

John 3:16 Ministries plans first fundraiser of 2017

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An annual event hopes to provide family entertainment while also helping men become free from addiction.

Landon Wise with John 3:16 Ministries appeared on Region 8 News Midday Tuesday to discuss Winter Blast 2017.

“Winter Blast is our first fundraiser of 2017,” Wise said.

Winter Blast is Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center.

John 3:16 Ministries puts on the event to raise money for its spiritual boot camp for men.

The silent auction begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m., entertainment will be at 6 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

The live auction includes several vehicles.

“People give us old vehicles and we restore them, and then what we do is auction those off,” Wise said.

With your $10 ticket, you get into the event, a fish fry dinner, entertainment, and a chance to win a Spartan mower.

“Every ticket you buy puts you in the drawing for that mower,” Wise said. “You don’t even have to be there to win.”

John 3:16 Ministries will be around Region 8 selling tickets, and you can purchase tickets at the door Saturday.

For more information visit john316thecure.com

