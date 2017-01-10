Traffic stopped on I-555 for 18-wheeler fire

5:11 p.m., Jan. 10 UPDATE: According to IDriveArkansas.com, Interstate 555 near Marked Tree is back open to traffic after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic on Interstate 555 near Marked Tree stopped Tuesday afternoon for an 18-wheeler that caught fire.

Vehicles in the southbound lane were at a standstill, according to Craighead County Dispatch.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Traffic was held up for about 40 minutes while crews worked to put out the fire.

