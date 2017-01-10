Copy-20 transit-system buses destroyed in northwest Arkansas fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - A transit system serving four counties in northwest Arkansas has restricted its service after an early morning fire destroyed nearly all its buses.
Ozark Regional Transit says the fire broke out Tuesday in a bus canopy in Springdale, and 20 buses were destroyed. Officials say four buses weren't seriously damaged, nor was the system's minivan fleet.
Officials say they've reached out to other transportation entities to aid in restoring full service in the area. Ozark Regional Transit says it hopes to replace nine of the buses by next week.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
