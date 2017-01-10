JPD: Gas station robbery photos released

Jonesboro police are looking for the suspect who robbed a local convenience store early Saturday, hoping that surveillance photos bring the person to justice.

Police spokesman Paul Holmes on Tuesday released a series of photos from the early Saturday robbery of the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of South Caraway Road. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the suspect, described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie and blue denim jeans, robbed the clerk at gunpoint with a black pistol, authorities said.

The suspect then left in a 1990's model Ford Ranger, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

