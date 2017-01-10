Arkansas Department of Health: Cushman under boil order

A pump failure has caused the entire water system at Cushman in Independence County to be under a boil order, state health officials said Tuesday.

The order was issued around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and affects the Cushman Water System. Typically, water from the system must be boiled for at least a minute before using.

