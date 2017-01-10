Mobile home destroyed; dogs trapped inside

According to Jonesboro dispatch, both Bono and Valley View firefighters are headed to the scene of a trailer fire on Arkansas 349.

Region 8's Jordan Howington is on the scene and says everyone made it out alright but, there are animals trapped inside.

Firefighters say the roof has caved in on the mobile home.

