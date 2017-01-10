Mobile home destroyed; dogs trapped inside - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Mobile home destroyed; dogs trapped inside

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro dispatch, both Bono and Valley View firefighters are headed to the scene of a trailer fire on Arkansas 349. 

Region 8's Jordan Howington is on the scene and says everyone made it out alright but, there are animals trapped inside. 

Firefighters say the roof has caved in on the mobile home. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

