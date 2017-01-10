Police department reactivates Street Crimes Unit

The Jonesboro Police Department reactivated their former PROWL Unit at the start of the new year.

The unit, now known as the Street Crimes Unit, will operate under the Special Operations Division of the police department. It will be made up of six officers and one sergeant.

Officers will work 10-hour shifts in crime "hot spots" in town.

"The goal of the unit is to take a proactive approach to identify and address crimes in an effort to preserve a superior quality of life for our residents and for future generations," JPD said in a press release Tuesday.

Not only will officers use direct observation to identify crime, they'll also work with data from the JPD Crime Analysis Unit.

JPD said the unit will target street level drug activity, property crimes like theft, burglaries, and breaking or entering, bootlegging, prostitution and gambling, as well as violent crimes like robbery and assault.

"This positive change allows the police department to saturate identified hot spots with increased officer presence and enforcement to increase safety for the residents and visitors of Jonesboro," the press release states.

If there's illicit activity going on in your neighborhood that you think the Street Crimes Unit should know about, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.

For questions about the Street Crimes Unit, call Lt. Jim Chambers at (870) 933-4600.

