Police arrest Hoxie man after drug test

A man reportedly ran from police after Hoxie officers asked the man to take a drug test.

The search also led to an officer being injured, Hoxie police said Tuesday.

According to a police report, Melvin Lee Lewis of Hoxie was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fleeing, obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, third-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and violating probation.

Hoxie Police Detective Eric Cheatham said he went to a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street to look for Lewis. As Cheatham got to the home, someone there had told Lewis to leave.

"I told Lewis that he was going to go to the Sheriff's office to take a drug test and he stated, 'Ok' and he would put his clothes on," Cheatham said.

Instead, Cheatham found out Lewis and a woman who was with him left the home, police said.

Both Hoxie and Walnut Ridge police looked for Lewis and he was found at a home on Eva Street in Hoxie.

"I made contact with Lewis and (asked) why did you run and he stated, 'That I didn't run' and Ptl. (Brian) Archer walked in and asked if I wanted him to transport Lewis to the jail for a drug test," Cheatham said.

As Cheatham was checking with dispatch, Archer started yelling and Cheatham ran outside.

However, Lewis broke away and took off running again, police said.

Police then found Lewis coming out of a nearby shed.

"Archer pulled up and I was coming up behind him as we attempted to take Lewis to the ground to keep him from running," Cheatham said.

Lewis was able to get his handcuffed hands in front of him and was swinging his arms, trying to get away, Cheatham said. Archer twisted his knee in the melee and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Lewis is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.



