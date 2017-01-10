Watch President Obama's Farewell Address live at 8 p.m. CT - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Watch President Obama's Farewell Address live at 8 p.m. CT

CHICAGO, IL (KAIT) -

For his last speech to the American people, President Obama returns to his adopted hometown of Chicago where he began his political career as a community organizer before running for public office.

Watch Obama's Farewell Address, scheduled for 8 p.m. Central time, on any device: Live on KAIT, online at www.kait8.com, your smartphone here » , or tap the ABC News Live link in the Region 8 News app.

Watch Region 8 News at 10 for a complete wrapup of the President's final remarks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

    Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:13 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:13 GMT
    An influential U.S. government health panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctor.
    An influential U.S. government health panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctor.

  • Gr8 Job: Animal control officers help family of ducks across road

    Gr8 Job: Animal control officers help family of ducks across road

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:39:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:48:38 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboro Animal Control via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboro Animal Control via Facebook)

    Two Jonesboro Animal Control officers helped save a mother duck and her ducklings from getting hit by some oncoming traffic.

    Two Jonesboro Animal Control officers helped save a mother duck and her ducklings from getting hit by some oncoming traffic.

  • Traffic stop lands man in jail for third time in three weeks

    Traffic stop lands man in jail for third time in three weeks

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:40:54 GMT
    Bobby Posey (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Bobby Posey (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Bobby Posey told Fowler the items in the car belonged to Henry, not him. "It's not my contraband," Posey said. "Why hold me hostage?"

    Bobby Posey told Fowler the items in the car belonged to Henry, not him. "It's not my contraband," Posey said. "Why hold me hostage?"

    •   
Powered by Frankly