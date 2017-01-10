Winds cause havoc, damage in Region 8

(Source: See It, Snap It, Send It)

A forecast of strong winds became a reality Tuesday, causing power outages and damage to buildings and vehicles alike.

The storm system moved into the region Monday night bringing strong winds. A tree fell onto a mobile home on Cartwright Street in north Jonesboro Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, authorities said, noting a power line also fell on the home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked for more than an hour to remove the power line and tree, with winds around 40 miles per hour.

A power line also fell Tuesday morning at Industrial Drive and Nettleton Avenue. Crews were able to repair the damage.

Also, part of Main Street in Jonesboro was shut down Tuesday after winds damaged the old Citizens Bank building. A window was shattered due to the heavy winds.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

A tree also fell on an SUV Tuesday morning near St. Bernards Medical Center, while a tree also fell on a home in the Walcott area, authorities said.

By Tuesday night, Entergy and Craighead Electric reported sporadic outages in the region. According to the Entergy website, small outages were reported in Clay, Jackson, and Mississippi counties. Craighead Electric also reported small outages near Brookland.

