Blytheville teacher turns her class closet into a prom boutique for students in need

A history teacher at Blytheville High School made it her mission to give back to her students by turning her class closet into a small prom dress boutique.

Kristy Brasfield said she began giving away prom dresses to students for FREE last year.

She noticed that a lot of her students weren't able to attend their Senior prom because they couldn't afford the proper attire.

"Around February and March when we were bouncing around ideas for prom," Brasfield said. "This is a poverty stricken area, so a lot of our kids don't have things that would require them to get ready for prom."

Brasfield said she thought about the old prom dresses that she kept away in her closet at home that could really benefit someone in need.

"I also sent an email out to the faculty here at the high school," Brasfield added. "If they had any old prom dresses or something of that sort that they're willing to donate, we could let the girls here at the school borrow them for prom."

Brasfield said after word got out, she didn't expect to get an immediate response, but less than a month after creating her small boutique, she received over 70 dresses in all sizes donated to her closet.

"They wore them to prom," Brasfield said. "They brought them back after prom so the girls can use them again. It was done discreetly so that people didn't know they borrowed one from something like this."

Brasfield also said she gave away over ten prom dresses.

"Some of the dresses donated still had price tags on them," she said.

Not only did she cater to young ladies for prom season, but Brasfield also provided prom shoes and suits---donated by Daves Clothing store-- for the young men as well.

After prom, she says students are allowed to return or keep the dresses, which she later puts in the dry cleaners.



